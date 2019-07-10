Cops: Lorry driver who filmed himself sexually assaulting teenage girl nabbed

Wan Rukuman said the suspect has been detained under a remand order till July 15 and is being investigated under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Negri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Wan Rukuman Wan Hassan today clarified that a 65-year-old lorry driver who recorded himself forcing a 12-year-old girl to perform sexual acts on him did not surrender, but was, in fact, arrested.

Wan Rukuman said investigators acting on a police report lodged by the victim’s mother had intercepted the suspect while he was driving along the North-South Expressway near Gopeng at 9.20pm last night.

“The suspect was on the way to Padang Besar to deliver a consignment of goods when he was arrested.

“He is now being detained under a remand order till July 15 and is being investigated under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping,” he said during a press conference held at the Negri Sembilan police headquarters this afternoon.

Yesterday, a three-minute video clip was widely shared on social media platforms, in which the victim was forced to perform sexual acts on the suspect in the backseat of a car.

17 police reports were lodged nationwide by individuals who urged police to investigate the incident after they came across the video clip on social media.

Wan Rukuman said the victim’s mother lodged a police report on July 9 after she was alerted about the video.

“Initial investigations showed the victim’s family became associated with the suspect as they were from the same neighborhood.

“The suspect had taken the victim out on three occasions in June.

“The video is believed to have been recorded by the suspect when he took the victim out on the pretext of buying her stationeries.

“We are still investigating if the suspect had forced the victim to perform sexual acts during the other two occasions,” he said.

Wan Rukuman said police had seized two mobile phones and a car from the suspect who is married with two sons.

Police also denied a news report that claimed the suspect’s car was set ablaze by members of the public who recognised the suspect and his vehicle after the video clip went viral.

Wan Rukuman also urged the public not to share said video, warning that action can be taken against them.