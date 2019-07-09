Measles claims life of yet another Orang Asli in Terengganu

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A Orang Asli woman is reported to have died due to measles in Terengganu yesterday, bringing the number of deaths due to an outbreak of the disease along the state’s border with Kelantan to four so far.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the 39-year-old victim who was confirmed to have come down with measles through laboratory tests, died at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu after earlier receiving treatment at the Isolation Ward of Hospital Hulu Terengganu from June 29.

“On July 7, her condition took a turn for the worse and she had difficulty breathing, she was diagnosed as having septicaemic shock secondary to right lobar pneumonia and measles with metabolic acidosis and was referred to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Terengganu,” he told reporters after officiating the Simulation and Skills Training Centre at the Specialist Complex and Ambulatory Care Centre, Kuala Lumpur Hospital here today.

However, Dr Dzulkefly said the post-mortem report was not ready and as such official confirmation on the cause of death could not be made yet.

He said that since the outbreak was reported on June 3, cumulative cases numbered 178, 147 in Kelantan with three fatalities, Terengganu (23 cases/one fatality) and Pahang (eight cases/no fatalities).

On health issues, particularly breathing difficulties affecting residents in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Dzulkefly said as at 8 am today, only one new case was reported and the patient was given out-patient treatment at the Masai Health Clinic in Johor Bahru.

He said the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Team had conducted mental health screening on the victims numbering 751 people, including children, who were given psychosocial first aid as at 9 am today.

“A total of 520 people received psychological intervention, with 72 cases referred for further assessment,” he added.

Commenting on a transgender, Rania Zara Medina, being appointed a member of the Country Coordinating Mechanisme by the Health Ministry as was reported by a news portal, Dzulkefly said he had just been informed about it and would get more information on the matter.

The matter will be brought up at the post-Cabinet meeting for discussion, he added. — Bernama