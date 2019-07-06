Jaujan: Sabah continues to demand royalty hike

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal (left) with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, giving a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, May 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA MARUDU, July 6 — The state government will continue to demand that the petroleum royalty be increased to 20 per cent from five per cent from the federal government to meet the development expenditure in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said that the state government needed to develop more infrastructure and facilities which were much needed by the people.

He said that the RM4 billion annual allocation from the federal government was not enough to comprehensively develop the state while the state management cost alone was in excess of RM3 billion.

‘’Four priorities must be holistically implemented first, namely, a road network, electricity supply, water supply and telecommunication before investors or the private sector can be brought in to set up factories and industries which will benefit the government and people,’’ he said.

Jaujan, who is also Sabah Local government and Housing Minister, said this at a Kota Marudu Sabah Heritage Party Aidilfitri and Kaamatan celebration here, yesterday. — Bernama