Umno’s Pasir Salak MP gets four-day Parliament ban for disruption

Despite being heckled by government MPs who pressed him to leave, it was reported that Tajuddin remained at his place and shouted back at his critics. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming ejected Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) from the Dewan Rakyat this morning after the latter repeatedly interrupted Question Time.

He cited Clause 44(2) of the Standing Orders to expel a defiant Tajuddin and initially handed out a two-day suspension.

When Tajuddin refused to relent, however, Nga increased the penalty.

“Seeing that Pasir Salak is again defiant, I order him to be out for four days,” he said.

Despite being heckled by government MPs who pressed him to leave, Tajuddin remained at his place and shouted back at his critics.

MORE TO COME