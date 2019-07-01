‘Youths’ only for those under 30, not 40, Putrajaya says in new proposal

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has tabled an amendment in Parliament to lower the age to define ‘youth’ from a maximum of 40 previously to just 30. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has tabled an amendment in Parliament to lower the age to define “youth” from a maximum of 40 previously to just 30.

Malaysiakini reported that Syed Saddiq presented the amendment this morning at the Dewan Rakyat through an amendment to the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007.

The amendment Bill proposed that the definition of “youths” being under 30 is set out in the Malaysian Youth Policy, and is in line with international standards.

At present, Section 2 of the Act defines “youth” as a person between the age of 15 and 40.

An explanatory statement that accompanied the Bill stated the reasons for lowering the age limit was to reduce the generation gap, accelerate youth maturity, and reduce risk behaviours in youth groups.

Part of the amendment to Section 12 seeks to reduce the age of youth society office bearers to a maximum 30, and they must also be under the age of 30 when appointed.

With the reduced age limit, Section 15 of the same Act will also be amended to disqualify anybody from holding their office upon turning 30.

“The proposed amendment also seeks to shorten the period to hold office as head of a youth society from six years to four years continuously.

“The purpose of this amendment is to create more opportunities for members of youth societies to hold office, and to enhance the leadership skills of more youths,” Malaysiakini reported.

All office bearers currently between the ages of 30 to 40 under the bill are allowed to remain in their posts until their term ends.

The second and third readings of the Bill are expected to be tabled at a later date during the current Parliamentary session, which ends on July 18.