Johor MB says state in final stages of revising quit rent rates

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 30 — The Johor government is in the final stages of revising its quit rent rates.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said since the last revision was done in 2004, the state government believes it was time quit rent rates needed to be re-looked into again.

“The revision will serve to boost the state economy’s development and growth, besides adding to state revenue,” he said at the state legislative assembly sitting here today.

Dr Sahruddin was responding to questions by Tan Hong Pin (PH-Skudai) on the state government’s plans to strengthen its coffers.

The mentri besar said the revision of rates would serve this purpose through increased revenue, that in turn would help fund additional projects and programmes for the people’s benefit.

Dr Sahruddin said state land administrators, with the cooperation of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) were preparing a study aimed at strategising land administration by maximising sustainable returns.

What was certain, he added, was that any revision made on the rates will not burden the people, especially those in the B-40 (low income) group. — Bernama