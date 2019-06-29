NUTP moots special training for teachers to handle disciplinary cases

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Teachers should be given special training to handle disciplinary cases at schools, said National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock.

He said the step was important to address problems pertaining to student with disciplinary issues which were seen as worrying.

In the past cases such as bullying, theft, sexual misconduct, drug abuse and so on, were hardly heard of but it was different nowadays due to changes in society that eventually led to criminal cases occurred at schools, he said

“Therefore, it is very important for teachers to be given training and exposure to handle such cases,” he said after appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ talk show programme produced by Bernama News Channel (BNC) at Wisma Bernama here tonight.

Tan said teachers should be given exposure in legal aspect and to be equipped with knowledge that certain things such as imposing punishment to student over certain offences was not against the law.

In the meantime, he said two things that teachers should take into account in the process of learning were psychological and social education.

“When a teacher educates, these two things need to be there, but now the community is more focused on students obtaining straight As. Hence, teachers will be more focused on how to help students to obtain ‘A’ while psychological and social education take the back seat,” he said. — Bernama