MPs asset declaration first agenda on table when Parliament sits Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — A special motion seeking to compel all federal lawmakers and their families to declare their net worth is listed as the first item on the Order Paper for tabling when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes on July 1.

The motion, to be tabled by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong, will see all MPs, their spouses, children and trustees declare their assets through a statutory declaration (SD).

“That in accordance with the principles of accountability and transparency, all Members of the Dewan Rakyat shall declare their property including that property of their spouses, children and trustees in a Statutory Declaration as prescribed by the Tuan Yang di-Pertua,” read the Order Paper.

If the motion is approved, members of the Lower House will have three months from the date it is passed to submit their SDs to Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

A copy of the declaration will then be submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, which will then be displayed on the commission’s website.

“That the list of the Members of the Dewan Rakyat who have declared their property shall be displayed on the portal of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and only the details of the declaration of the property of that members shall be posted on the portal for a period of three months from the date of receipt of the Statutory Declaration by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” said the Order Paper.

It also mentioned that government MPs have already declared their SDs and it can be found on the MACC website.