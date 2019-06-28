MB: Land titles granted to 23,000 Johor Felda settlers

Dr Sahruddin announced that the state government has approved 2,276 applications for housing lots for the second generation of Felda settlers in the Kota Tinggi district. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, June 28 — The Johor government has granted land titles to 23,000 Felda settlers and will hand over the titles to the remaining 3,000 settlers after resolving some technical issues, Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said today.

He spoke at the presentation of land titles to 259 settlers of Felda Simpang Waha yesterday. Also present were State Islamic Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi; Sedili assemblyman Rasman Ithnain and Johor Lama assemblyman Rosleli Jahari.

Dr Sahruddin announced that the state government has approved 2,276 applications for housing lots for the second generation of Felda settlers in the Kota Tinggi district.

The applications are for housing lots in Felda Aping Barat, Felda Tenggaroh Selatan, Felda Lok Heng, Felda Bukit Waha, Felda Bukit Easter, Felda Sungai Mas and Felda Simpang Waha.

He also said that the Johor Water Regulatory Body (Bakaj) and the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) will build more tube wells to overcome the water problem here.

“So far, four tube wells have been developed at a cost of RM5 million here to increase the water capacity at the Lok Heng water treatment plant,” he said. — Bernama