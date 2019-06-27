Dr M dismisses reports claiming Bersatu might delay party polls

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during the launch of the Rural Development Policy at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre June 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will hold its inaugural party elections during its annual assembly this year, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in response to press reports claiming these may be delayed.

The Bersatu chairman went on to say that the party urgently needed to carry out the elections during its assembly next month as some appointed office holders have not done enough to build up the party.

“We seriously view that the (party) elections must be done sooner. This is because leaders that were elected were not successful in expanding the party

“We will not postpone the (party) elections,’’ he said to the press after launching the Rural Development Policy at the Putrajaya Convention Centre here today.

Rumours that Bersatu members wanted the polls delayed have been circulating recently.

These were prompted by a report citing anonymous sources who claimed of factionalism within the party and an alleged plot to oust Dr Mahathir as the prime minister in favour of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

PPBM supreme council member Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi responded to the report by saying that the party polls will see the supposed pro-Anwar group flushed out.

Earlier today, a news portal also reported anonymous sources as saying the party could delay the poll.

Bersatu has yet to hold an election since it was founded in 2016 and all current office holders were appointed to their posts.