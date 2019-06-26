Bersih lauds local elections in Seremban village

Bersih 2.0 urged the Election Commission to aid the youth tasked with the election process at Kampung Baru Paroi. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Bersih 2.0 today praised the Negri Sembilan state government’s approval for local elections in Kampung Baru Paroi to choose its village head.

The electoral watchdog, in a statement issued today, welcomed the decision approved by Negri Sembilan housing, local government, and new village committee chairman after holding discussions between state authorities and village folk.

Bersih 2.0, in congratulating the village, also pointed out how having community elections was already part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election manifesto and this was one instance of them coming through on their promise.

“This village head election will open new chapters of democracy in Malaysia by returning the fourth voice back to the people.

“Bersih 2.0 is always for the election of a village head so that elected representatives truly represent the voice and needs of the villagers.

“At the same time, this can lead towards similar election models at higher levels, such as the third vote and state government elections, especially at the municipal council, district council, and mayoral level,” read a statement issued today.

Bersih 2.0’s statement outlined how upon discussions with state executive councillor Teo, it was also agreed upon that the youth division from the Negri Sembilan Chinese Assembly Hall would be tasked with handling the elections.

This requires the youth division to handle all matters concerning the elections which is slated to take place on July 7, with the naming of candidates scheduled for June 30.

“Electing a village head like what is about to happen at Kampung Baru Paroi will hopefully be a model to other villages to implement the same methods, so that democracy in Malaysia is healthier and more fertile, and that the people’s voice even at the lower ranks are upheld properly,” read their statement.

Bersih today also urged the Election Commission to aid the youth tasked with the election process at the village, by guiding them on matters pertaining to campaigning, handling votes, naming of candidates and other aspects of an electoral process.