Police: One methanol poisoning patient discharged from Port Dickson Hospital

PORT DICKSON, June 24 — One of three people hospitalised in Negri Sembilan for methanol poisoning after having consumed moonshine has been allowed to return home following treatment, according to the police.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohammed said today the individual was discharged from the Port Dickson Hospital at about 3pm last Friday.

The other person at the same hospital is still unconscious while the third person, at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah, is reported to be in stable condition, he said in a statement.

Two people have died from the methanol poisoning, a 27-year-old Myanmar man on June 17 and a local woman on June 20.

Aidi Sham also said that a woman and her son and a female trader whom the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court ordered to be remanded for four days until today over an investigation into the methanol poisoning were released on police bail at about 4pm last Saturday. — Bernama