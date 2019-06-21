Johor Education Dept says will monitor air quality after students fall ill in Pasir Gudang

An emergency services staff records details of students with reported breathing difficulties at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang June 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 21 — The Johor Education Department has directed the Pasir Gudang District Education Office to ensure that all schools in the immediate vicinity take precautionary measures following an incident, believed to have been air pollution, that saw 15 victims fall ill after suffering from breathing difficulties and bouts of vomiting at a religious school in Pasir Gudang yesterday.

Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan said as of this morning, the air quality around the school showed safe readings.

“Continuous monitoring will be conducted by the authorities to identify the true cause that occurred that was also said in a statement by Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar yesterday.

“The Pasir Gudang District Education Office will continue to monitor the developments for follow-up, based on the directives and orders of the District Disaster Committee and also the district authorities,” said Azman in a statement issued today.

He clarified that 11 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Gudang 4, had received outpatient treatment at a temporary treatment center at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang following symptoms of vomiting, headache and nausea yesterday afternoon.

A total of 15 victims, aged seven to 12, fell ill after suffering from breathing difficulties and bouts of vomiting.

Earlier today, six students were still warded at Sultan Ismail Hospital for further medical observation. All were reported to be in stable condition.

In March, more than 4,000 people, mainly children, fell ill after a toxic fume incident in Sungai Kim Kim. The fallout from the incident also saw the temporary closure of 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang district.