Khaled denies Umno amending constitution to oust Zahid, Najib

JOHOR BARU, June 20 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today reiterated that his party is not planning to oust its members who are facing criminal charges, like president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said that the proposed amendments, which had been presented and discussed among the members of its supreme council, did not even touch on the matter, as they were crafted after taking the views of its grassroots across the country.

“I hope that the supreme council members will look over it professionally and judge it for themselves with an open heart whether it is designed to attack anyone or not,” said Mohamed Khaled in a statement today.

Mohamed Khaled, who heads the party’s constitution amendment committee, believed that if this fallacious speculation continues to be raised, it will only cost shame to those responsible.

“The party too will lose as we are being judged and viewed by our members and the public out there.

“Whatever it is, this issue should be addressed collectively by the supreme council members during the retreat to discuss the proposed party amendments,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Johor’s former mentri besar, said that his team also had never discussed the idea of firing any member, who is currently facing court charges, during its national roadshows with grassroots members.

He said that as an institution that championed the people, Umno has amended its constitution numerous times in the past to strengthen the party organisation and operation.

The statement by Mohamed Khaled today follows allegations that Umno is planning to amend its constitution in a bid to oust leaders who are facing court charges.

Earlier, a news portal had reported that Umno is seeking to amend Cause 9.9 of its constitution in an extraordinary general meeting in November.

The portal suggested that move will see Ahmad Zahid and Najib dropped from their posts.

However, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is carrying out the duties of the party president, has responded by saying there was no attempt to remove anybody from the party.