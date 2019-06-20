Ex-Sabah CM Musa Aman attends Bersatu open house, greeted with open arms

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (left) at Sabah PPBM chief coordinator Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor’s Hari Raya open house in Tuara June 20. 2019. — Picture by Julia Chan

TUARAN, June 20 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman showed up at the state Parti Pribumi Bersatu (PPBM) Sabah chief’s Hari Raya open house today to open arms.

Sabah PPBM chief coordinator Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor welcomed the beleaguered former state BN leader who arrived at the former’s residence with his bodyguards at about 11.30am.

Musa, who is Sungai Sibuga assemblyman and the sole Umno state assemblyman in Sabah, arrived in a black tinted Toyota Land Cruiser wearing a satin light blue Baju Melayu and samping and was greeted by other state PPBM and local party leaders in attendance.

His son, Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa was also present.

Musa, along with Hajiji and elected representatives and politicians then proceeded to gather in private indoors before leaving at about 1.30pm without speaking to reporters.

Speaking to reporters later, Hajiji said Musa came as a friend and his “former boss”.

“We have maintained our relationship as friends. In our previous political relationship, I regard him as my former boss,” he said when asked to comment on Musa’s presence at his open house.

“For Raya, we don’t choose who to invite. We are open to anyone coming especially leaders who have contributed a lot to the state,” he said.

Asked whether he had invited members of the state Cabinet including Chief Mnister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Hajiji said he did not send any official invitation to anyone, but that everyone was welcome.

“There was no official invite. The politicians who came heard about this from Whatsapp,” he said.

When asked if Musa was joining PPBM, Hajiji smiled and said Musa was still an Umno member.

“He is still an Umno member. I didn’t ask him if he’s joining,” he said.

Musa had been keeping a low profile until recently, where he has been spotted in his constituency of Sandakan. He is facing 51 court charges of corruption for allegation of abuse during his tenure.

Among the Sabah PPBM elected reps who attended today’s open house were Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee, Libaran MP Datuk Zakaria Edris, Karanaan assemblyman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun and Klias assemblyman Datuk Isnin Aliasnih.

Despite PPBM being a PH component party, in Sabah they have maintained a friendly relationship with the opposition.

Opposition members present was former PBS president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, who is now the party’s premier advisor, as well as PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim and information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai. There were also representatives from MCA and Parti Cinta Sabah.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also said that Sabah PPBM has had some 200,000 membership applications and processed between 70,000 to 80,000.

He said all 25 divisions has been set up and they are expecting to hold its first annual general meeting later this year.