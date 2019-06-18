Socso to expand coverage to include farmers, rubber smallholders and fishermen

A Socso employee attends to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MACHANG, June 18 — The Human Resource Ministry plans to extend the personal and family protection scheme through Social Security Organisation (Sosco) contributions to farmers, rubber smallholders and fishermen.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Mahfuz Omar said currently, only certain groups had the opportunity to contribute to the scheme, including making it compulsory for taxi, Grab and bus drivers, effective this July.

“This is because this group is at high risk of getting involved in accidents while at work,” he told reporters after handing out aid to Mohd Nor Daud, 64, whose son Mohamad Izzuddin, 31, died from drowning at the Kemubu pump house, here, on June 11.

Also present was Kelantan Socso director, Nora Yaacob.

Mahfuz said the ministry wanted the groups concerned, including their families, to get the same benefits in the event of an accident, especially involving the loss of lives.

He said they were given appropriate choices of contribution to suit their respective incomes involving four categories, from the lowest at RM13 to the highest at RM452 monthly.

He added that the amounts were not a burden compared to the benefits they could receive, including lifelong fixed monthly aid.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nor Daud said he did not expect to receive aid of RM332 monthly following his son’s death.

He said Mohamad Izzuddin, a lorry driver, was the fourth child among six siblings, and was supposed to get married to a girl from Shah Alam this coming November. — Bernama