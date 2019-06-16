Perak exco: Government must set up environment committee

Perak State Executive Councillor Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to the press at the State Secretariat building, Ipoh February 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 16 — The federal government should set up a committee on environmental affairs to standardise all policies and implementations nationwide.

State Education, technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said that the committee could implement numerous policies and acted simultaneously and effectively in all states.

He said that it was best that the committee be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

‘’Although the committee may not have legal status in the federal constitution such as the National Land Council or National Finance Council, at least the federal and state governments can share information together and avoid any overlapping.

‘’This is because the state governments do not have the capability in terms of funds and expertise to tackle or solve a problem related to the environment although the jurisdictions are under the state governments,’’ he said.

Abdul Aziz was talking to reporters after attending an Aidilfitri function organised by the Perak branch of the Malaysian Association for the Blind here today.

He also hoped that, if the committee was set up, all the state governments including oppositions would give full co-operation in the effort to ensure the sustainability of the environment in the country. — Bernama