Mujahid will not defend Penang Amanah chairman’s post

KEPALA BATAS, June 16 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa will not defend his post as the Penang Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman in the next state-level party elections to pave the way for new leadership.

He said opportunities should be given to other candidates to helm the party at the state level based on the New Malaysia concept.

“I am giving my full support to other candidates to contest my post in the next polls,” he told reporters at the Penang Amanah’s Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Mujahid said he was optimistic that with the new leadership, the party would continue to grow as the trust given by the public to Amanah had been on the rise since the last general election.

“For the national-level party elections, however, it depends on the nomination,” he said.

At the national level, Mujahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Parit Buntar, currently holds the post of Amanah vice-president.

The party elections at all levels are expected to be held within the next two months. — Bernama