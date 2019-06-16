MB: Selangor records revenue of RM1.214b as of June 7

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks during hi-tea with PKR Srikandi at Empire Hotel in Subang February 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 15 — Selangor has recorded revenue collection of RM1.214 billion as of June 7, this year, an increase of 13.79 per cent compared to the same period last year, said Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said in the same period the state also recorded flows of local and foreign investments totalling RM18.947 billion.

“It is an increase of 238 per cent compared to the investment value of RM5.592 billion recorded in 2017 and this is the largest investment recorded in Selangor’s history.

“With this healthy and encouraging development, it shows that the state is on its track to achieve the target set in the 2019 Budget,” he said in his speech during the Selangor Aidilfitri Open House at Bazarena in Section 13, tonight that was attended by 50,000 people.

Gracing the event were the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Accompanying the royal couple were Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and the state’s executive councillors.

Amirudin said as the mentri besar he would ensure the welfare of the people was safeguarded and to be given priority as decreed by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

In the meantime, Amirudin said, the state government would curb the gutter politics that could undermine the harmony in Selangor.

The move was necessary to fulfil Selangor’s goals to become a smart state by ensuring that the people practiced good values, he said.

Amirudin said the Sultan of Selangor had issued a decree on May 29, 2019 for the Malays to avoid negative attitudes.

He said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had reminded the people of Selangor, especially the Malays that slanderous exchange between two parties as well as jealousy, betrayal and hatred was akin to have become parts of Malay culture. — Bernama