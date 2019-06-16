Anwar: Government must care for people’s hardship

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that any government will not be jeopardised if it had a feeling of pity on the people regardless of their background. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, June 16 — The Member of Parliament for Port Dickson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that any government will not be jeopardised if it had a feeling of pity on the people regardless of their background.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president said that pity was for all mankind regardless of their skin colour and religious belief to ensure that their hardship is looked into.

“If this belief is present in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government together with Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) I am confident that ‘no force can shake this strong government’ under the PH whether in Sabah or Malaysia but the condition is that we carry out what we pledge,” he said in his speech at the Sabah PKR Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering, here today.

Anwar said the PKR always gave its commitment so that the government under PH would be stronger and become the best example and this could not be achieved with only one party.

“That is why we must cooperate between all the parties in PH and Warisan so that we are sufficiently strong and respect the rights and turn in leading us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Sabah PKR State Leadership Council, Datuk Christina Liew said cooperation and harmony were important thrusts in national and social development especially in Sabah.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government under Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal emphasised on harmony as it formed the true strength and thrust of the state that could be learnt by the other states in the country.

“In the context of festivals, we could see that all races joined in the merry making for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, just like for Chinese New Year, Deepavali and Christmas celebrations.

Also present were PKR vice-president Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution as well as several leaders from Warisan, DAP and UPKO. — Bernama