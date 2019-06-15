Gua Musang police exhume one more Orang Asli body

Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh receive treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital June 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, June 15 — Police today brought out another body of the Batuk tribe from a site identified on Wednesday to undergo post-mortem at Gua Musang Hospital at about 4pm this evening.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the body is believed to be that of Mek Nab a/p Tebu, 63, who allegedly died on May 2.

“Today, three teams were assigned to exhume the bodies after their burial locations were marked on Wednesday but only one team succeeded in its mission as we were hampered by rain last night, which made it difficult to launch the boats of the two teams in the river,” he said when met by reporters in Felda Aring 10 here today.

Asked on the operation to trace four bodies buried in the upstream of Sungai Lebir, Mohd Taufik said two teams had identified the sites already.

“The distance between the first two bodies is about two hours by boat and one hour by foot while two other bodies were buried at a spot about two hours 15 minutes by boat and one hour by foot.

“The four bodies are believed to be that of Puspa a/p Li, 5, Amir a/l Li, one year, Haikal a/l Rahim, 22, and Farah a/p Rahim, 20,” he said.

He also said all the bodies would be brought out in stages due to the time factor.

The Batek tribe who lived in Kampung Kuala Koh here started to receive media attention after 14 of them were reported to have died due to a mysterious infection.

Nonetheless, the post-mortem on the two bodies found earlier showed the victims died of pneumonia. — Bernama