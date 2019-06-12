Second wave of gay sex video, images out, less than two hours after Azmin’s denial

Azmin said he has told his lawyers to take appropriate legal action against those who made the allegations and other perpetrators. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A new gay sex video and images targeting Datuk Seri Azmin Ali were released to the media and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders this evening, barely two hours after the minister decried the personal attack against him.

Several media personnel, including one Malay Mail reporter, and the politicians were added at around 7pm to a new WhatsApp group which subsequently forwarded one video and two images of homosexual sex.

The group was named “Azmin ali part 2/4”, implying that there could be two more releases in the future.

