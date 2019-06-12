PAS calls for Islamic court action against man who confessed to gay sex in video

Tuan Ibrahim said Haziq should face legal action after the latter's confession. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Muslims should not bear false witness, but those who admit to sin should be punished, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said today in response to a viral homosexual video purportedly implicating a Pakatan Harapan leader.

He reminded PAS members of Islamic laws that advise against defamation and told them not to share the sex video of the two men, one said to be a federal minister,

“As a Muslim our attitude remains consistent with syarak to not make accusations (qazaf) unless we saw it,” he said in a Facebook post.

However, he said the person who made the confession should face legal action.

“In line with that certain individual’s confession, PAS urges the Sabah Shariah Court to punish the individual for his self-admitted act,” the Kubang Kerian MP said.

He then advised Muslims to focus on matters that will benefit their community.

He said PAS members should step forward and be agents who can improve the social economic conditions of the people rather than waste time on defamatory social media gossip that he said is increasingly uncivilised.

The PAS leader’s response follows similar calls from Umno leaders and several other Muslims to ignore the latest episode of gutter politics to emerge just after the Hari Raya Puasa celebration.

Earlier this morning, a man who said his name is Haziq Aziz admitted to being the person in a sex video that went viral yesterday and which purported to involve a federal Pakatan Harapan minister.

In a 30-second clip posted on Facebook at 2.30am, Haziq named the alleged politician and claimed the video was taken without his consent on May 11 during the Sandakan parliamentary by-election at the local Four Points Hotel.

He also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the alleged minister whom he claimed “is not an individual qualified to be a leader”.

The Haziq in the video shares the same name and resemblance to a deputy minister’s aide.

Malay Mail is trying to reach all parties involved for comment.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had weighed in on the matter when asked at a news conference in Putrajaya yesterday, but said he did not know anything about a homosexual video clip circulating on social media that allegedly features one of his Cabinet members.