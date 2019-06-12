Ex-aide says Zuraida ‘good boss’, but quit because no confidence in Pakatan

Ahmad Soffian Mohd Shariff speaks to reporters in Wisma MPM, June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Ahmad Soffian Mohd Shariff finally disclosed that his reason for resigning as Zuraida Kamaruddin’s press secretary was linked to his lawyer wife’s abrupt removal from the ongoing inquest of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Ahmad Soffian said the Attorney General’s instruction for his wife, Syazlin Mansor, to withdraw from representing the Fire and Rescue Department and the Housing and Local Government Ministry in Adib’s inquest, was a contributing factor even as he praised his ex-boss Zuraida, who is the housing and local government minister and PKR vice-president.

“Zuraida is a good boss. She is the best minister in the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet,” he told reporters here after Syazlin held a press conference.

“It’s not because of KPKT,” he said, referring to the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

“I just don’t feel confident in the Pakatan Harapan government.

“There are a lot of things which I felt should not have happened in Malaysia Baharu,” he added, citing for example the problems surrounding the PTPTN public student loan scheme.

Ahmad Soffian quit as Zuraida’s press secretary on June 10, about a month after he took up the job.

MORE TO COME