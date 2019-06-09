Police solve more than 80pc criminal cases which went viral

Police have solved more than 80 per cent of the criminal cases in the country that went viral on social media until the end of May. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, June 9 — Police have solved more than 80 per cent of the criminal cases in the country that went viral on social media until the end of May, this year.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police were constantly monitoring the video recordings of crime incidents throughout the country and had opened investigation papers on most cases.

“From January until May end, this year, 35 video footage of crime in the country have been successfully tracked and investigation papers opened with 29 cases being solved,” he told reporters at a special press conference with Penang Police Chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran here, today.

Most cases recorded and disseminated via social media are crime incidents that bring about injury, extortion, riots, attempted murder and vehicle theft.

Huzir said there were still six cases from the 35 investigation papers opened this year still in the investigation stage and for the rest the accused have been successfully charged or remanded pending further instruction from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

“Of the 29 cases successfully resolved, 87 individuals were arrested, 25 individuals were charged in court for various offences while the rest were still under investigation and waiting for the DPP’s instructions,” he said.

Huzir also urged the public who have any recordings of crime incidents to channel them to RMP’s official social websites such its facebook, Twitter or Whatsapp at 019-3019930.

Meanwhile, in a recent quarrel in Lebuh Chulia which went viral on social media, Narenasagaran said the police had conducted an investigation by examining several entertainment premises, confiscating music equipment from premises operating without a valid licence and detaining several individuals in the area for questioning.

Initial investigations revealed that the quarrel started following a misunderstanding over the payment for food by foreign customers before the public intervened.

“I want to remind all operators of entertainment centres to comply with existing laws and operate within the designated time.

“The police will not hesitate to act against any entertainment centre that is found to be in violation of the law, especially in Lebuh Chulia area,” he said. — Bernama