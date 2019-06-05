Visitors throng Seri Perdana for PM's Raya open house

People queue for the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Malaysians from all walks of life turned up in their Sunday best today for the Prime Minister's Hari Raya Open House at Seri Perdana here.

Numbering in the hundreds, the visitors including families and children began arriving and gathering at the main gate of the Seri Perdana complex as early as 8.30am.

People arrive for the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Yet the main crowd-puller was a lone Milo truck distributing cups of the chilled malt chocolate drink, which caused quite a stir among the waiting crowd.

A Milo truck provided refreshments at the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

The visitors were only allowed to enter the compound of the prime minister's official residence at 10am sharp.

People queue for the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Malay Mail also observed some families arriving in colour-coordinated baju raya and queues were interspersed with umbrellas brought by those with the foresight to shield themselves from the sun.

Within the compound, buggies ferrying visitors to the tents where food was being served were also seen shuttling back and forth.

People queue for the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Education Minister Maszlee Malik, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were among the first Cabinet members to meet and greet entering attendees.

A policeman conducts a bag check during the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

As of 11.30am, long queues of people could still be seen leading up to the Seri Perdana complex.

It is expected that 70,000 people will turn up for the open house hosted by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Cabinet.