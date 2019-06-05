PKR sec-gen confirms Latheefa sent in resignation via email, no longer member

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — New Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya is no longer a PKR member, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed today.

Clarifying his remarks on her membership yesterday, Saifuddin said his staff discovered an email from Latheefa concerning her resignation as party member that was addressed to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dated June 3.

“As Anwar had just returned from Saudi Arabia after performing his umrah (Islamic pilgrimage), he had not the time to read her email then.

“So, as of now, I have received the said email saying she was quitting the party which takes effect immediately.

“As far as her status is concerned, as of now I’m giving a statement, we consider her not a party member,” he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Raya Open House at Seri Perdana here.

Saifuddin told Malay Mail yesterday that he had not received any resignation letter from Latheefa.

She said she “sent in” her resignation as an ordinary member of PKR, a component party of the ruling Pakatan Harapan, yesterday with immediate effect when she was informed she would be appointed to lead the nation’s anti-corruption agency.

After Saifuddin’s remarks yesterday, Latheefa insisted she already submitted her resignation and it was up PKR to correct its records, which she said were not her concern.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced yesterday that Latheefa has been appointed as MACC chief commissioner with effect from June 1 — before her resignation from PKR on June 3 — replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull ahead of the expiry of his contract on May 17, 2020.

Selayang MP William Leong, chair of the Parliament special select committee on major public appointments, said his committee was not consulted on Latheefa’s appointment.

Latheefa previously served on PKR’s central leadership council (MPP) from 2003 to 2018.

The human rights lawyer from Lawyers for Liberty has also represented many PKR leaders, including party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in various criminal cases like sedition and peaceful assembly offences.