FAMA: Pasar Tani Keningau chalked up RM9.8m worth of sales in 2018

Keningau FAMA officer, Abd Kassim Salim, visits a vegetable stall at the Pasar Tani Kekal Tamu Ground (PTKTG) in Keningau June 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KENINGAU, June 5 — Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Keningau recorded a cumulative sales total of RM9.8 million last year generated by traders at the Pasar Tani Kekal Tamu Ground (PTKTG) in Keningau, Sabah.

Keningau FAMA officer, Abd Kassim Salim, said the amount was a 9.8 per cent increase of the RM8.9 million reaped in 2017, adding that the monthly cumulative value has risen too, from RM750,000 to RM850,000.

"This is a very aggressive increase which reflects the active trading at PTKTG, a marketplace for agricultural produce from around the district,” he told Bernama.

PTKTG, built in September 2015 at a cost of RM2.9 million and which has room for 528 traders, is operated by FAMA and the Keningau District Council (MDK).

It has been split into eight zones featuring everything from fresh fish to forest, exotic and traditional food not found anywhere else in Sabah.

He said PTKTG, which is just 500m from the town centre, is the biggest agriculture wholesale location in the interior, and operates on Thursday and Sunday.

He said PTKTG is also a strategic location for the hill padi (huma) trade and permits barter trade.

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has identified this pasar tani (farmer’s market) as the best in the country apart from being in the top spot among the 11 pasar tani in Sabah. — Bernama