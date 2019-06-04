Sarawak CM says working on essential infrastructure

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg tries on a songkok while officiating the Gawai Raya Street Bazaar in Kuching May 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 4 — The state government is giving priority to providing basic amenities such as water and electricity supply as well as upgrading road networks in the rural and coastal areas, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg stressed today.

He said he is confident that the state government, through the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), could upgrade the basic water supply infrastructure in the rural and coastal areas that are often disrupted.

“We are also giving the same commitment to projects involving the provisions of electricity, road and bridge projects,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

He said these projects are being planned for implementation.

“It is our wish to have all corners of Sarawak enjoy electricity supply and are connected by roads and bridges with the rest of the state,” he said, adding that it can be implemented as the state has the financial means at its disposal.

The chief minister said the state leadership in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has agreed to take over implementing projects in Sarawak that were cancelled or suspended by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, for the welfare of the people.

He said the state will use its own funds to ensure that these projects are completed.

Abang Johari said these projects were approved by the previous Barisan Nasional federal government before the general election last year, but were either cancelled or suspended by the PH government.

“As chairman of GPS, I give my commitment to cooperate and have a working relationship with the PH federal government in the interest of the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari said he and members of the state Cabinet want to see Sarawak become a developed state by 2030.

“We believe that the people also wish to see and enjoy the development, prosperity and racial harmony as shared dreams,” he said.

He said he believes that through the socio-economic transformation approach towards digital economy, the vision to make Sarawak a developed state can be achieved.

On Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the chief minister said he is happy that it will be celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere in the state.