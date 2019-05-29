RM1.5m grant approved for 150 village community management councils in Melaka

State Women, Family Development, Social Welfare and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Ginie Lim said RM10,000 would be channelled to every 150 MPKK in the six parliamentary constituencies in Melaka from this week. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, May 29 — The Rural Development Ministry approved a RM1.5 million grant to the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) for the first phase of its distribution in Melaka this year.

State Women, Family Development, Social Welfare and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Ginie Lim Siew Lin said RM10,000 would be channelled to every 150 MPKK in the six parliamentary constituencies in Melaka beginning this week.

She said applications had been received from 316 MPKK to get the grant aid, and she advised those which have not applied to hasten to enable community programmes at the grassroots level to be carried out in their respective areas.

“It includes economic empowerment programmes for residents such as courses and skills workshops, fun-filled hygiene and security programmes in their respective villages,” she told reporters at a press conference at his office in Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, here, yesterday.

Also present was Community Development Department (KEMAS) director Abdul Rahim Omar Baki.

Meanwhile, Lim said the state executive council meeting decided to raise the MPKK chairman’s allowance by RM250 that is from RM500 to RM750 while for that of the additional secretary to increase by RM50, that is from RM300 to RM350 from next month (June). — Bernama