Two missing fishermen found drowned near Pontian

JOHOR BARU, May 26 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation team today found two bodies believed to be that of the two fishermen who were reported missing in the waters off Pulau Pisang, near Pontian, on Thursday.

Johor MMEA director First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the first body was found floating in the waters off Tanjung Laboh, Batu Pahat, at 8.15am, while the second body was found in the waters off Sungai Tampuk , Benut, near Pontian, at 9.50am.

“The first body was found SAR team from Batu Pahat Maritime zone at 23.5 nautical miles northwest from the location of where they believed to have gone missing.

“The second body was found by local fishermen who took part in the SAR operations, about seven nautical miles northwest from the area the victims believed to have gone missing,” Aminuddin said in a statement here today.

He said the first body was sent to the Batu Pahat Hospital while the second victim was sent to the Pontian Hospital for identification by their families.

On Thursday, both fishermen, Mohd Yusni Mohd Yusof, 43, and his cousin, Mohd Khair Ismail, 38, went to Pulau Pisang waters to catch fish before they both failed to return home.

Worried, their families lodged a police report on the following day, and the SAR operations were mobilised involving the MMEA, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Fire and Rescue Department, the Marine Police Force and local fishermen. — Bernama