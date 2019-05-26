ESSZone curfew extended to June 10

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah in a statement said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 26 — Curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends today, has been extended to June 10.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah in a statement said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said the people living in the area were required to stay indoors and while outsiders were not allowed to enter or be in the declared areas from 6pm to 6am during the period.

“The extension of the curfew is to ensure that the waters concerned would not be intruded by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers and tourists visiting the resort islands.

“At the same time, it is also to ensure the security and well-being of Sabahans using of the waters in the ESSZone,” he said.

However, those who depend on the sea for a living are allowed to get special permits from the police to enable them to operate during curfew hours. — Bernama