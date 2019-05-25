Want 10-year supply of free pizzas? Just win e-sports gold in SEA Games, Domino’s offers

Malaysia e-sports athletes who win the gold medal in their respective events in the SEA Games 2019 will get a 10-year supply of free pizzas from Domino’s Pizza. ― Picture via Facebook/Domino's Pizza Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― Fast food chain Domino’s Pizza has offered Malaysia e-sports athletes up to 10 years’ worth of pizzas should they win the gold medal in their respective events in the SEA Games 2019 later this year.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the chain said the offer is valid for podium finishers for the five games announced so far in the tournament: Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Dota 2, StarCraft II, and Tekken.

“Show the world that Malaysian e-sports athletes are a force to be reckoned with!” it said.

Esports athletes, we want to let you know that we're here to support you! 💪🏻 How? By giving you and your teammates up to 10 years worth of pizzas when you win your game in the upcoming SEA Games 2019! 🏆



Thread (1/3) pic.twitter.com/2jj1W6Zbaz — Pizza is Bae (@DominosMY) May 24, 2019

According to Domino’s, every gold medal-winning team member will get one regular-sized pizza per week for 10 years.

Those who win silver and gold, will get the same for five and two years, repsectively.

For the first time ever, e-sports will be featured as a medal sport in the SEA Games this year in the Philippines.

Six medals will be offered for the five games including another one yet to be announced, with two each to be played on video games consoles, personal computers, and mobile phones.

In March, the Youth and Sports Ministry said it is optimistic that e-sports could deliver three medals for Malaysia in SEA Games.

This comes as Domino’s launched in November last year its in-house e-sports marketing team to support the needs of the gaming community.

It had then inked a collaboration with game studio Garena for tie-ins with three of the latter’s titles: Arena of Valor, Contra: Return, and Free Fire.