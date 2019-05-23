Muhyiddin: Special taskforce to investigate enforced disappearances on the way

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech at Perdana Hall, Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) in Putrajaya May 23, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The Home Ministry will set up a special taskforce soon to investigate enforced disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Che Mat, its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the decision to establish the taskforce has also been consented to by the Cabinet, in light of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) report over the disappearances.

“The taskforce will analyse the report, and then decide on the appropriate course of action that must be taken either by the ministry or any other relevant authority,” Muhyiddin said following a programme to inculcate good values in civil servants at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

He said the members of the taskforce, which will consist of six to seven individuals, will be revealed “very soon”.

“The Suhakam report said that the police were involved in the disappearances, so they will be a part of the taskforce since they have the power to investigate.

“However we will include others as well, and we already have several individuals in mind for the positions though they have not yet been contacted,” Muhyiddin said.

He also explained that the ministry will ensure the police involved in the taskforce are not directly related to the disappearances.

“Clearly we cannot put those who are connected to the cases on the taskforce, hence the reason why we need time to find the suitable candidates.

“Once set up, the taskforce will be given a certain period of time to conduct their investigations and analyse the Suhakam report, for example around three months, after which they will forward their findings once completed,” Muhyiddin said.

On April 5, Suhakam revealed its report where it said Bukit Aman is responsible for the enforced disappeared ace of Koh and Amri by “state agents”.