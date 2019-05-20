Penang CM: Seberang Perai council should upgrade facilities, infrastructure in line with city status

The cabinet had approved the Seberang Perai Municipal Council to be upgraded to a city council status after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KEPALA BATAS, May 20 — The Penang government wants the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) to upgrade facilities and infrastructure in the area in line with the city council status granted to the local authority.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would always help MPSP so that quality service can be provided as it has gained city status.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Federal government because within a short time after the application was made last year they have granted MPSP city status just like the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) in 2015.

“So with this recognition I believe we have fulfilled the requirements but this is also a challenge to the state government because taxpayers’ expectations will increase,” he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri Hamper presentation, here today.

He said after the upgrading to city status MPSP should improve the quality of services, project delivery and services to taxpayers as that is the aspiration and expectation of the people.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin reportedly said yesterday that the cabinet had approved the MPSP application to be upgraded to a city council status after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Bernama