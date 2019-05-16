Cops bust fake MC network

Police say the syndicate was believed to be selling fake medical certificates at between RM20 and RM25 each. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― Police crippled a syndicate selling fake medical certificates using the names of government hospitals following the detentions of four suspects, aged 20 to 28 years, in separate raids in the Klang Valley, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the syndicate, which became active since last year, was believed to be selling the fake certificates at between RM20 and RM25 each.

“The activities of the suspects were uncovered following the detentions of three individuals including a woman in front of a restaurant in Jalan Hamzah, Kampung Baru, here. An inspection found two medical certificate books and 42 medical certificates from various government hospitals which were suspected to be fake.

“The results of investigations led to a raid in Rawang and Kampung Tasek Tambahan, Ampang, Selangor,” he told reporters at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here yesterday.

Mohd Fahmi said that during the raid police detained another male suspect and seized 67 rubber stamps of numerous doctor’s names and hospitals and clinics, 39 medical leave books, 16 official receipt books of polyclinics and surgeries, a stamp pad and a cellphone. ― Bernama