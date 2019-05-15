14-year-old boy claims trial to abusing cat, torching lorry in one night in Pandan Indah

The court ordered the teenager to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak for a month-long mental examination. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A 14-year-old boy was charged at the Ampang Magistrate's Court here today with abusing a cat and for causing mischief by setting fire to a lorry, last week.

However, the secondary school student pleaded not guilty after both the charges were read before Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof behind closed doors because the case involved a juvenile.

Only the family of the accused was allowed into the court.

The court ordered the teenager to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak for a month-long mental examination, after deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak requested the accused to be referred to the hospital for mental health screening.

According to the first charge, the teenager was allegedly cruel causing pain and suffering to a cat along Jalan Lembah Maju 3/3, Taman Lembah Maju, Pandan Indah here from 1.20am to 2.35am on May 7.

On the second charge, the accused allegedly committed treason by burning a Daihatsu lorry belonging to one Maslia Yahaya, 39, causing a loss of about RM6,000.

The act was allegedly committed at the same place, time and date.

The court fixed June 12 for mention. — Bernama