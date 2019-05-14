Man arrested after mini marijuana farm found in Kelana Jaya house

The police said they found 11 ganja trees in the kitchen. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — A 28-year-old man thought he could get away with growing ganja (cannabis) plants at a two-storey link house in Kelana Jaya here but the long arm of the law got him yesterday.

Petaling Jaya (PJ) police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said acting on a tip-off, police raided the house and seized a plastic packet containing 14g of ganja and 11 ganja trees besides a Ducati Scrambler motorcycle and Toyota GT86 car belonging to the suspect.

“The 11 ganja trees were planted in pots and placed in the kitchen. We also seized US$2,500 (RM10,426) and 7.7 million Indonesian rupiah,” he told a press conference at the PJ police headquarters here today.

He added that the suspect was on remand till May 20 to assist investigations.

Ganja is the local slang word for cannabis. Other common slang words for it are “grass”, “weed” and “Mary Jane”. — Bernama