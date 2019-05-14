Gang of cattle thieves caught in Kedah

The police have arrested six ‘Geng Man Askar’ members who were allegedly stealing cows using stolen vehicles for years. — Reuters pic

SUNGAI PETANI, May 14 — The police have arrested six ‘Geng Man Askar’ members who were apparently stealing cows using stolen vehicles for years.

“They’re suspected of stealing cows in Baling, Sik and Yan,” Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Adzly Abu Shah, told reporters today.

In the first raid, two men aged 32 and 40 — one, the gang leader — were arrested at an illegal car workshop in the Kenanga Amanjaya zone at noon on May 1.

Following their arrest, police nabbed four more men aged between 19 and 30 in Bukit Selambau and Kuala Ketil, Baling on the same day.

“In both operations, we impounded six cars, a van and three motorcycles believed stolen and the chassis numbers altered,” he said.

Investigations revealed that one of those arrested is a former soldier and another skilled in altering chassis codes and disassembling vehicles for parts.

Adzly said the police are still hunting down a 19- and 33-year-old suspect, while those in custody are being investigated under Sections 379A, 34 and 411 of the Penal Code.

Adzly also informed reporters of the arrest of five farm workers from Nepal and Bangladesh on April 26 for being in possession of stolen motorcycles.

The detained are aged between 21 and 52, with investigations further revealing the motorcycles were bought for between RM200 and RM300.

The case is being investigated under Sections 379A and 411 of the Penal Code as well. — Bernama