Sandakan by-election: Police open six investigation papers

SANDAKAN, May 11 — The police opened six investigation papers from 12 reports which were received during the Sandakan by-election campaign as of 12am, yesterday.

Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Omar Mammah said that three of the investigation papers involved poster and bunting mischief reports, namely, two under Section 427 of the Election Offences Act 1954 and one under Section 426 of the same act.

He said that three other reports, namely, one each under Section 504 of the Penal Code for disseminating slander which could bring disrepute, Section 24 (b) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for holding talks without permits and Section 10 (a) of the same act on the giving of money to voters.

Four of the investigation papers were referred to the office of the Deputy Public Prosecutor and the results given were no further action, he told a media conference here today.

He said that the 12 police reports were lodged by the candidates and parties contesting in the by-election.

Omar said during the campaigning period for the Sandakan by-election from April 28 to 11.59pm yesterday, 362 talks and campaign permits were approved by the Sandakan district police chief.

In the meantime, he said Sabah police had provided 874 personnel, namely, involving 123 offices and 751 policemen for all types of tasks during the by-election.

He gave his assurance that the security in the district was under control including in the territorial waters also involving the Marine Police Force and the General Operations Force who were stationed at Pulau Langkayan, Selingan and Nunuyan.

As such, Omar said the public should not be anxious about any security issues because the number of police officers and policemen on duty was more than adequate. — Bernama