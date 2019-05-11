Penang fully recovered from floods

Vehicles drive in the flood at Jalan P. Ramlee in George Town May 6, 2019. ― Bernama pic

TASEK GELUGOR, May 11 — Penang has fully recovered from the floods that hit the island since Wednesday with the closure of the temporary relief centre at Muhibbah Hall Merbau Kudung at about 2pm today.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said 74 victims from 13 families who had sought shelter there since Thursday were allowed to return home after the flood water receded.

“The weather is good today making it possible for the residents of Kampung Petani Merbau Kudung to return to their homes,” he said when contacted here today.

Earlier at 8am the temporary relief centre which had sheltered 35 flood victims at the Kampung Tok Sani Surau, Butterworth was shut down.

About 200 people were evacuated to the two relief centres after several areas in Penang were hit by floods on Wednesday night following continuous rain from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at Kampung Petani Merbau Kudung found flood victims busy cleaning up their houses with the help of the Civil Defence Force.

A resident Norhayati Hashim, 42, said she and her husband were relieved to return home today, after spending three days at the relief centre.

“Luckily, several of our electrical items were placed at higher grounds. However most of our clothes especially the children’s school uniforms will have to be washed,” said the mother of eight.

Though tired after having to do all the cleanup, Norhayati said she was grateful to be able to break the fast at home with her family. — Bernama