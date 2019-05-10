Number of flood evacuees in Penang remains at 120 this morning

Vehicles drive in the flood at Jalan P. Ramlee in George Town May 6, 2019. ― Bernama pic

TASIK GELUGOR, May 10 — The number of flood victims still housed at two relief centres here and in Butterworth this morning remained at 120 people from 22 families.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said of the total, 85 from 15 families were being housed at Dewan Muhibbah, Merbau Kudung here, while 35 others from seven families were at Surau Kampung Tok Sani, Butterworth.

He said the state government and several other agencies had distributed ‘sahur’ or pre-dawn meals to the victims and residents at the nearby Kampung Malaysia Mak Mandin whose houses were also affected by the floods. — Bernama