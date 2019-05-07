Penang wants to meet Kedah, Transport Ministry over Kulim airport before July

Chow told the state assembly last week that the proposed Kulim airport could negatively impact Penang’s logistics industry, manufacturing industry and also reduce its foreign direct investments. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — Penang hopes to meet with the Kedah state government and the Transport Ministry before July to discuss the impact of the proposed Kulim airport on the region.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said his office sent a letter to the Transport Ministry yesterday to request the meeting.

“We need to arrange the meeting soon and we hope it will be held before the next mentri besar and chief ministers’ meeting with the prime minister, which is in July,” he said.

Yesterday, Chow said the PM has instructed the Transport Ministry to meet with the Penang and Kedah state governments to discuss the effects of the proposed Kulim airport on the Penang International Airport.

Chow first raised his concerns at the mentri besar and chief ministers’ meeting with the prime minister in February.

He said the Transport Ministry was supposed to arrange a meeting but there had been no news till today.

Penang has raised concerns over the impact of the proposed RM1.6 billion Kulim airport.

Chow told the state assembly last week that it could negatively impact Penang’s logistics industry, manufacturing industry and also reduce its foreign direct investments.

When asked for updates on the Penang International Airport (PIA) expansion, Chow said physical works are expected to start in the first quarter of 2020.

He confirmed that construction works on the carpark has already started and are expected to complete by the end of this year.

A multi-storey carpark with 1,800 lots are currently being built at the PIA.