Penang CM says waiting for Transport Ministry for three-way meeting on Kulim airport

GEORGE TOWN, May 6 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today he is waiting for the Transport Ministry to arrange a tripartite meeting on the proposed Kulim airport in Kedah.

Chow said he raised the island state’s concerns that the Kulim international airport could negatively impact on Penang at the chief ministers and mentris besar meeting with the prime minister on February 26.

“It was agreed that the Transport Ministry immediately discuss the issue of the negative impact of the proposed Kulim airport with both Kedah and Penang.

“Till today, we are still waiting for a meeting or discussion on this,” he said.

Chow said the state government has used existing avenues to highlight its concern regarding the impact of the proposed RM1.6 billion Kulim airport.

He also said the state’s concerns were raised during the recent state legislative assembly and that the decision was up to the federal government.

Penang has repeatedly raised concerns over the impact the proposed Kulim airport may have on the Penang International Airport (PIA).

Chow had told the legislative assembly last week that the Kulim airport will serve as a competitor to PIA.

He even said PIA could very well close down as cargo and passenger traffic may go to the Kulim airport which would be newer and more sophisticated.

This morning, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Penang does not need to worry about PIA closing down as the federal government is expanding the airport.

He told Penang “not to dwell on it” as the PIA would be expanded to a 20 million passenger capacity.