Over 80 students hurt after experiment goes awry, causes chemical leak in Bayan Lepas school

Phee said the situation at the school is believed to now be under control. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 6 — A chemical leak at a Bayan Lepas secondary school caused injuries to 17 students and affected another 70 this morning, according to unconfirmed reports.

It is believed the school was placed on red alert due to a chemical leak that was the result of a failed experiment by its students.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said the situation at the school is believed to now be under control.

He said he is still uncertain of the details and the condition of the students affected, adding that those entering the school must wear hazardous material protective suits as a precaution.

