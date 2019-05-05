Shafie urges Warisan members to close ranks, strengthen party unity

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal called on members to close ranks thereby strengthening party unity after the election of the Warisan Supreme Council Members for the 2019/2021 term. — Bernama pic

PENAMPANG, May 5 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal called on members to close ranks thereby strengthening party unity after the election of the Warisan Supreme Council Members for the 2019/2021 term.

He said Warisan was a family that needed cooperation, understanding and harmony among members as the party was the backbone of the state government.

Mohd Shafie does not want the Supreme Council election, which was conducted for the first time after Warisan was established in 2016, became the cause of contention because it is clearly not good for the continuity of the party.

“To those who win, I want to remind them to carry out their responsibility to the best of their ability, and the others do not be disappointed because our struggle is not for the post.

“Do not quarrel, instead work together to strengthen the party,” he said when delivering a winding-up speech at the Warisan Annual General Assembly 2018/2019 here, today.

Eight elected representatives including ministers and assistant ministers were elected as Warisan Supreme Council Members at the election for one term until 2021.

They are Sabah Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Moktar, Assistant Minister of Trade and Industry Chong Chen Bin, Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Hiew Vun Zin and Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Sarifuddin Hata.

Also elected were State Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister Assaffal P. Alian, Trade and Industry Assistant Minister Azhar Matusin, State Agriculture and Food Industry Assistant Minister Dr Daud Yusof and Papar Member of Parliament Ahmad Hassan.

The election also saw Siti Aminah Jabarkhan elected as the new Warisan Women chief while the deputy’s post was won by Mary Juney George.

Meanwhile, the president, deputy president and three vice-presidents posts were not contested.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah’s Chief Minister, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony and Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong retained their respective posts.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman who is also Parti Warisan Sabah youth chief and Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis who is also the Wirawati Chief did not contest in the election thus retaining their post. — Bernama