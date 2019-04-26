Najib: In five years, will Waytha Moorthy claim to be ‘Father of Unity’?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 26, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak ridiculed Senator P. Waytha Moorthy for claiming the country is less polarised since he was made the minister in charge of national unity.

Commenting on Malay Mail’s interview piece with the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Najib pointed out that Waytha has been in the position for less than a year.

“Do you know what Waytha Moorthy said? The people are more united after he became minister. Comedy.

“This is after one year. What about in five years? Will he claim the title of ‘Father of Unity’?” Najib wrote on Facebook.

In a joint interview this week, the minister said only politicians claimed there is division in an attempt to sow racial discord, since their political survival depends on fear and communal insecurity.

The former Hindu Rights Action Force leader told reporters that his interaction with thousands of grassroots groups in recent months showed a starkly different reality from that often painted by social media or in the press — that they are far more united.

Najib had appointed Waytha as a deputy minister to oversee Indian community affairs in 2013 but the latter resigned a year later over complaints that promised reforms did not take place.