Authorities nab Malaysian woman at Chennai airport for carrying undeclared cash of US$67,600

NEW DELHI, April 25 ― A Malaysian woman was arrested at Chennai airport on her way to Kuala Lumpur today for carrying undeclared US$67,600 (RM280,229) in cash.

“The customs authorities have informed us about the arrest and they are carrying out an investigation,” K. Saravanan, Malaysia's consul general in Chennai, told Bernama.

“She has not contacted the consulate yet but we are trying to reach her,” he added.

The Malaysian was identified as 54-year-old Rayavarapu Sridevi.

Rayavarapu was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and later released on bail while an investigation is under way. ― Bernama