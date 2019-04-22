Sultan can’t influence Johor exco selection, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad greets attendees of the Orang Asli National Convention 2019 in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has no influence in the selection of the new state executive councillors, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said the new line-up was Johor Pakatan Harapan’s decision, after three new executive councillors were sworn in this morning at Istana Bukit Serene.

“The sultan has no influence,” Mahathir told reporters after inaugurating the Orang Asli National Convention at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre earlier today.

Johor’s new mentri besar is Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal who was sworn in on April 14.

Dr Sahruddin, who was previously Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman, succeeded Datuk Osman Sapian who stepped down as mentri besar of Johor on April 8.

A day before Dr Sahruddin was sworn in, Sultan Ibrahim had said he wanted a reshuffle of the state exco.

Dr Sahruddin had promised a new line-up and said he would choose those he felt most “comfortable working with”.

Bersatu’s Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri replaced Mazlan Bujang as Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman, while DAP’s Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon replaced Tan Hong Pin as executive councillor. Tan’s new portfolio is the Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee.

Bersatu’s Bukit Permai assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi was confirmed as chief of the new Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.