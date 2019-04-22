Assuaged by MB, DAP rep pulls state assembly motion to press Perak on financial aid for distressed theme park

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin speaks to reporters in Ipoh April 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 22 — DAP rep Chong Zhemin today withdrew a motion he submitted to the state assembly urging the Perak government to intervene over Movie Animation Park Studios’ (MAPS) financial troubles.

Chong, who is also chairman of the Perak Corporation Berhad (PCB) audit committee, said he did so after Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu committed to helping PCB financially with regards to MAPS’ debt.

“Every month the Animation Theme Park (ATP) has to pay RM1.5 million interest to the bank and requires RM1.8 million for operating cost. Apart from that, we also need to pay RM30 million principal payment to the bank in September.

“This is why I submitted a motion. But since the state government has given the assurance to help, I decided to withdraw the motion,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting today.

PCB is a Perak State Development Corporation subsidiary and the owner of PCB Development Berhad, which holds a 51 per cent share in ATP that manages the troubled theme park.

The remaining 49 per cent share belongs to RSG MAPS Sdn Bhd.

The Keranji assemblyman also pointed out that ATP was still RM250 million in debt.

“Initially, the debt was RM280 million, but we managed to settle RM30 million last year September,” he said.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal said that he saw no need for Chong’s motion to press his administration into financially resuscitating MAPS.

Ahmad Faizal from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) also said his Pakatan Harapan allies in PKR and Amanah shared the view. Chong’s DAP is the fourth member in the coalition.

Previously, Malay Mail reported that the cost of constructing and developing MAPS ballooned from RM390 million to RM607 million.